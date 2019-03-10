Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Douglas Burks
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Louisville - Douglas Raymond Burks, 58, entered into rest on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Lee Burks; sister, Tracy Finley; Douglas is survived by his Mother, Elizabeth Burks; Sliblings, Steven Burks (Ellen); Kristy McCutchen (Aaron); Daughter, Savanah; Grandchildren, Chastidy and Devin; 3-Nieces and 2- Nephews; and his best friend, Kimmy Smith; His funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 12 noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 3-8pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to Capital Campaign Building Fund to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road, Louisville, Ky 40258
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
