Douglas Slayton



Louisville - Douglas R. Slayton passed away on July 12, 2020. He was born on January 1, 1935 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Robert and Lucy Slayton. Doug graduated from Male High School in 1953 ½ and went on to attend U of K for 2 years.



His passion was as a volunteer with the prison ministry team for nearly 50 years.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Robert S. Slayton.



Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 64 years, Shirley Slayton; his children, Tim (Kim) Slayton, Tom Slayton, Tami Slayton, Toni Slayton and Traci Slayton; grandchildren, Zachary (Gina) Slayton, Shelby (Tyler) Masterson, Emily (Nolan) Wesley, James Slayton, Jesse Slayton, Bradley Naslund, Jacob Stopar, Alex (Maddie) Georges and Nicholas Georges; a great granddaughter, Olivia Masterson; and two sisters, Betty Redding and Mary (Ed) Farmer.



Per Doug and Shirley's wishes, there will be no service.



"…absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord." 2 Cor. 5:8









