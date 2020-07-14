1/1
Douglas Slayton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Slayton

Louisville - Douglas R. Slayton passed away on July 12, 2020. He was born on January 1, 1935 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Robert and Lucy Slayton. Doug graduated from Male High School in 1953 ½ and went on to attend U of K for 2 years.

His passion was as a volunteer with the prison ministry team for nearly 50 years.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Robert S. Slayton.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 64 years, Shirley Slayton; his children, Tim (Kim) Slayton, Tom Slayton, Tami Slayton, Toni Slayton and Traci Slayton; grandchildren, Zachary (Gina) Slayton, Shelby (Tyler) Masterson, Emily (Nolan) Wesley, James Slayton, Jesse Slayton, Bradley Naslund, Jacob Stopar, Alex (Maddie) Georges and Nicholas Georges; a great granddaughter, Olivia Masterson; and two sisters, Betty Redding and Mary (Ed) Farmer.

Per Doug and Shirley's wishes, there will be no service.

"…absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord." 2 Cor. 5:8




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved