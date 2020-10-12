1/
Douglas T. Stoner
{ "" }
Douglas T. Stoner

Louisville - Douglas T. Stoner, 63, husband to Linda (Baker) Stoner, passed away on Wednesday October 7, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. He was born to James and Vesta (Montgomery) Stone in Louisville on January 11, 1957. He is preceded in death by his father.

Doug was the director of purchasing for I P C.

Besides his wife of 35 years, he is survived by their daughter, Elizabeth Vincent (Chase), mother, Vesta Stoner, granddaughter, Willa Vincent, siblings, Becky Johnson, Mark Stoner (Gina), and David Stoner (Laura). He will also be missed by his father and mother in law, Dick and Bettie Baker, sister in law, Cynthia Metry (Donald) and nieces and nephews, Logan, Andrew, Margi, and Simon Stoner, and Evan and Justin Metry.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the American Cancer Society.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
