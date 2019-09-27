Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM


Douglas W. Toohey Obituary
Douglas W. Toohey

Louisville - Douglas W. Toohey, 59 passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

He was vice president and president of Toohey Auto Supply and a member of the South Louisville Rotary Club.

Doug was preceded in death by his brother Michael and parents George and Garnett Toohey.

Survivors include one son Mason Toohey, daughter Chloe Binder, companion Teresa Floyd, niece Amanda, and nephews Eric and Zachary Toohey.

Funeral service 11 AM Tuesday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 10 AM till time of service.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Kosair Charities.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
Remember

