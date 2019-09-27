|
|
Douglas W. Toohey
Louisville - Douglas W. Toohey, 59 passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
He was vice president and president of Toohey Auto Supply and a member of the South Louisville Rotary Club.
Doug was preceded in death by his brother Michael and parents George and Garnett Toohey.
Survivors include one son Mason Toohey, daughter Chloe Binder, companion Teresa Floyd, niece Amanda, and nephews Eric and Zachary Toohey.
Funeral service 11 AM Tuesday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 10 AM till time of service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Kosair Charities.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019