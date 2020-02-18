|
|
Douglas William McGhee
Louisville - Life's journey for Douglas William McGhee began on January 20, 1948. He was one of four children born to the union of William and Eva McGhee. His journey ended on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Doug served his country for 2 years including a tour of duty in Vietnam before receiving an Honorable Discharge upon his return to state. He resumed his employment at Henry Vogt Machine Shop. He also worked at Brown & Williamson. Then he was employed by Bellsouth where he retired after 28 years of service.
He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving wife, Rosalind (Rogers) McGhee; to this union was born one daughter, Maegan Ashley McGhee (I'Leana); three other daughters, Yvonne Martin, Linell Hollins and Anjulie McGhee; one brother, Loyd David McGhee (Jackie) a host nieces, nephews, relatives and other friends.
Visitation: 6pm-9pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at Eastern Star Baptist Church, 2400 Howard Ave. Funeral: 11am Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Eastern Star Baptist Church, burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020