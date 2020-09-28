Dow HuffmanLouisville - Dow Huffman, age 62 succumbed to his battle with cancer September 26. Dow devoted his life to the automotive industry and the Neil Huffman Automotive Group. He loved giving back and was always supporting the community he so loved. He was an avid supporter of UofL athletics programs as well as sponsoring city events over the years. Dow was passionate about giving back to his community and felt passionate about supporting VIPS and bringing awareness to children who needed extra attention within their disabilities.Dow was born to the late Neil Huffman and Ethel (Morey) Huffman on July 22, 1958, the youngest of their 3 children. He graduated from Ballard High School in 1976 and the University of Kentucky in 1980. Dow entered the family business shortly thereafter as a salesman where he learned everything he could about the industry. As more dealerships were added to the business, Dow took on a more integral role with the company and dedicated himself as the "behind the scenes leader," ensuring the success of the family business.Dow was a loving father, brother and family member. Dow as a father would do anything for his beloved daughter, Rylee and supported her in accomplishing any goal she set forth. He was her number one fan. He was also a proud pet parent to his "second child"; a yellow lab Gunner, who brought him daily joy and everlasting companionship. Dow loved spending time with his siblings Kip and Kim, and extended family members at holidays and special occasion events. He always made time to take his mother, Ethels' hand and ask her to share a dance or two. He loved his friends and enjoyed being at the center of a large circle of extraordinary humans. Dow loved traveling and planning new adventures to some of the most beautiful places. While he had opportunities to enjoy the lavish lifestyle, he more-so appreciated the simpler things.While in the hospital his family took comfort in a passage that described Dows kindness and generosity towards others perfectly: Jesus said"Truly I tell you, whatever you did for the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me." Dow knew no strangers and embraced any person who needed a friend.Mr. Huffman is preceded in death by his beloved father Neil Alan Huffman. Dow is survived by his mother Ethel Huffman, daughter Rylee Huffman Wells (Josh), sister Kimberlee Huffman Sarmiento (Eli), brother Kip Huffman, nephew and business partner, Shane Huffman (Kimber), nieces Shannon Huffman and Myreete Wolford, nephews Daniel Wolford (Bailey) and Kameron Huffman, longtime family friend, Victor Saho, numerous members of extended family and truly cherished friends.Visitation will be held at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane on Wednesday Sept 30th from 4-7pm and a private family service and burial to follow Thursday morning.Memorials to Visually Impaired Pre-School Services 1906 Goldsmith Lane Louisville, KY 40218