Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Churchman Chapel
Louisville, KY
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Corinth Cemetery
Corbin, KY
View Map
Dowe (Gene) Hart

Dowe (Gene) Hart Obituary
Dowe (Gene) Hart

Louisville - Gene Hart, 67, went to be with his heavenly Father on September 29, 2019. Gene's parents preceeded him in death. Gene is survived by Carolyn, his wife of 23 years; daughter Terri (Trevor) Searcy, five step-children including Heather Sims; loving grandchildren Taylor & Tori Searcy, Breanna Sims, Dakota & Braden Bodeman; step-mother Nannie Moore, brothers Kevin (Pat) Hart, James (Jenni) Hart, Bill & Brad Kinser; sisters Karen Brown, Kim (Mike) Petrey and Beth Albertelli.

Gene loved his Savior Jesus Christ and his family and friends deeply. He served his church (Churchman Chapel) for many years and served as a leader of the addiction class in Care Ministries at Southeast CC before his disability. He loved riding his motorcycle, sports and grocery shopping.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, October 19th, 10:00am at Churchman Chapel in Louisville. His wishes to be graveside with his father will be held Sunday, October 20th, 3:00pm at Corinth Cemetery in Corbin, KY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in his honor to Churchman Chapel Ministries.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019
