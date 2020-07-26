Drake Dearing

Drake DearingLouisville - Drake Jantzen Sebaztian Dearing transcended the earthly realm on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the age of 26, at home, in Louisville, KY.Survivors include his parents, Carri Beth Bartimus-Bibelhauser and Jason Bibelhauser of Louisville, KY, and Travis Dearing of Boonesborough, KY; his grandparents, James Leamer Bartimus of Livermore, KY, Edward Bibelhauser and Cynthia Bibelhauser-Roberts, both of Louisville, KY, Deborah Sidwell of Boonesborough, KY, and Glenn Dearing of London, KY; his brothers, Jeremy Dearing and Brent Benefield, of Greer, South Carolina, Blade Bibelhauser and Caden Bibelhauser of Louisville, KY; his uncles, Jim Bartimus (Shannon) of Owensboro KY, Randy Bartimus of Sanford, FL, Adam Bartimus (Jo) of Livermore, KY, and Luke Bartimus of Livia, KY; his aunts, Mandi Casado of Livia, KY, Jerri Beth Bartimus of Owensboro, KY, and Brittany Scanlon of Boonesborough, KY; 16 first cousins, and a multitude of cousins of various degrees.He was predeceased by his grandmother, Beverly June Duvall Bartimus of Livermore, KY, his step-grandmother, Gwendolyn Dee Shull Bartimus of Livermore, KY, and his uncle, Daniel Edward Bibelhauser of Louisville, KY.Drake made his grand appearance on October 26, 1993, in Hartford, KY. He lived in Livermore, KY, from the time he was 2 days old until he moved to Lexington in 1994. He relocated to Louisville, KY, in 1998, where he enjoyed playing soccer for many years and graduated from Valley Traditional High School as a part of the Class of 2012.Drake's highly imaginative animus created works of visual art, poetry, and song that were true expressions of his divine spark. He was always fascinated with puzzles, philosophical works, science fiction, and hiking in the great outdoors. He loved being at one with the cosmos and used Parkour as a means to explore the outside world when he was in the city.He was exalted with snow for his first Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year, at which time his Granddad (who called him "Hoss") advised him that if it snowed on the 4th of July, they were going to have to have a little talk. A heavy fog rolled in on the evening he departed this dimension. Drake was a force of nature with a kind, colossal heart, and his memory will be cherished by those who loved him.No public visitation will be held at this time. A celebration of life is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Drake's memory and think of him when you enjoy campfires and look up at the night sky.