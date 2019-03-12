|
Drew Charles Davis, Sr.
Louisville - Drew Charles Davis Sr., 62, of Louisville Kentucky passed away peacefully at home Saturday March 9th after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.
He graduated from Ballard High school and the University of Louisville, and was a dedicated supporter of UL athletics. He was owner of Davis Advertising and Midwest Boat Documentation Service. He was a member of The Louisville Boat Club, Past President of Captains Quarters Yacht Club, and a Captain with the Harrods Creek Fire Department. He was an avid boater his entire life and loved being on the water. Drew never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, Arch and Avis Davis.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary Ann, his two sons Drew Jr. (Danielle), Alex (Mallory), and 4 grandchildren, Drew III, Reese, Blake and Jack, brothers Arch Davis, Gar Davis (Teresa), niece Makenna Holley (Alex), great nephew Erwin and his beloved pet Schipperkes, Faith & Hope.
A special thank you to Dr. Paul Loheide for his comprehensive and dedicated care.
Visitation 3-7 pm Thursday at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, www.BCAN.org or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019