Duane H. Lambert Sr.
Louisville - Duane H. Lambert Sr. age 64 of Louisville, KY passed away Thursday, July 25th surrounded with love from all his family and friends. He was owner and operator of Lambert's Auto Service. He was preceded in death by his parents Charley and Virginia Lambert. He was survived by his loving and caring wife of 44 years Vickie Lambert (Schott), Son JR (Tamra), and Daughter Ginny (Michael), Grandsons Kaden & Ethan, brothers, Corky and Danny Lambert
His love and passion for cars and racing will be continued through his family.
Memorial visitation will be from 5-8pm Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenue Louisville, KY 40204.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019