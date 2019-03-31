|
Duncan Erskine Cull
Louisville - Duncan Erskine Cull, 89, of Louisville, passed away March 26, 2019, with his family at his side.
He was born March 12, 1930, to the late Justice G. and Elizabeth Brooks Cull.
He was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church and a member of the Boy Scouts. He had an early interest in Ham Radio, was a member of the Amateur Radio Relay League and built his own radio set and became registered as "W4LVL". He graduated from Louisville DuPont Manual High School class of 1947.
After high school he joined the Marine Corps as a communications specialist, rising to rank of Staff Sargent in 3rd Marine Air Wing, serving 2 years in the Korean War. In the 1950's he worked at WAVE TV as an Electronics Engineer. On March 30, 1957, he married Elinor C. Bryan. He was a member of PHI KAPPA TAU Fraternity and graduated from UofL Speed School of Electrical Engineering class of 1959.
Hired by BENDIX RADIO (BENDIX AEROSPACE) his work included missile guidance systems. He had a patent for miniaturized 2-way radios, which was purchased by the U.S. Navy. Then he worked at National Cash Register 1960's - 1980's. While there he created a Teleprinter used aboard the SKYLAB allowing picture transmission to repair the Solar Umbrella Panel. He also created the Karaoke device which became "Mr. Microphone." His most profound accomplishment was the development of the touch-screen concept which now virtually influences every mobile device.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Elinor.
Survivors include his sons William Duncan Cull (Karen), Robert Justice Cull (Michele), granddaughter Annaliza Cull, his sister Jeanne Gibson, and three nephews Keith Duncan Plymale, John Plymale and Matthew Gibson
Funeral service 10 am Thursday at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation 1-8 pm Wednesday at Pearson's.
Donations in his memory to Hosparus or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019