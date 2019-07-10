Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bates Memorial Baptist Church
620 E. Lampton St
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Bates Memorial Baptist Church
620 E. Lampton St
Durrell Howard


1980 - 2019
Durrell Howard Obituary
Durrell Howard

Louisville - 38, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019.

He was a member of Bates Memorial Baptist Church.

Durrell was preceded in death by his father Darrell Ray.

He is survived by his parents, Regina and Gino Rowen Sr.; children, Durrell, Jr., Mazziah and Jayden Howard, Jayda Debow; brothers, Dontrail Howard, Mark Jones, Jr., Gino Rowen, Jr.; grandmother, Ola Mae Howard, finance Nikki Gregory a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation: 11am -1pm Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Bates Memorial Baptist Church, 620 E. Lampton St, with funeral service to follow at 1pm, burial in Green Meadows.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 10, 2019
