Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Durrell Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Durrell Ray Banks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Durrell Ray Banks Obituary
Durrell Ray Banks

Louisville - Durrell Ray Banks, 73, of Louisville passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Durrell was born in Morganfield, KY. to the late Grover & Blanche Banks, He was a member of Beechland Baptist Church, graduated from Manual High School class of 1967, served in the U. S. Army during Vietnam War and retired from Naval Ordinance.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years Paquita A. (McHatton) Banks; many nieces and nephews who really loved him.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Thursday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 - 6:00 P.M. Wednesday.

Memorial gifts to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Durrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -