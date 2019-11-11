|
Durrell Ray Banks
Louisville - Durrell Ray Banks, 73, of Louisville passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Durrell was born in Morganfield, KY. to the late Grover & Blanche Banks, He was a member of Beechland Baptist Church, graduated from Manual High School class of 1967, served in the U. S. Army during Vietnam War and retired from Naval Ordinance.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years Paquita A. (McHatton) Banks; many nieces and nephews who really loved him.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Thursday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 - 6:00 P.M. Wednesday.
Memorial gifts to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019