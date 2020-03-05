Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cable Baptist Church
314 Wenzel St.
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Cable Baptist Church
314 Wenzel St.
Louisville - 67, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

He was a member of Cable Baptist Church.

He is survived by his mother, Edith Fawbush; siblings, Rev. Ronald Fawbush (Wanda), Rev. Jeroid Fawbush (Elaina), Craig Fawbush, Eric Fawbush (Helen), Geneva Clarkson and Tinita S. Fawbush ; special daughters, Maria and Tasha, host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation: 10am -12pm Friday, March 13, 2020 at Cable Baptist Church, 314 Wenzel St., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
