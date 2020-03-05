|
|
Durwin H. Fawbush
Louisville - 67, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
He was a member of Cable Baptist Church.
He is survived by his mother, Edith Fawbush; siblings, Rev. Ronald Fawbush (Wanda), Rev. Jeroid Fawbush (Elaina), Craig Fawbush, Eric Fawbush (Helen), Geneva Clarkson and Tinita S. Fawbush ; special daughters, Maria and Tasha, host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation: 10am -12pm Friday, March 13, 2020 at Cable Baptist Church, 314 Wenzel St., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020