Dustin Wade Hess
Lanesville, IN. - Dustin Wade Hess, 38, of Lanesville, IN passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Dustin was a member of Grace Tabernacle Church, Laconia, IN.
He is survived by his parents, Deborah & Ernie Hess; two brothers, Eahan Dakota Parrish Hess & Colin Farrell Hess; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private funeral services are being handle by Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Memorial gifts to Grace Tabernacle Church
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020