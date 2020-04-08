Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Dustin Hess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dustin Wade Hess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dustin Wade Hess Obituary
Dustin Wade Hess

Lanesville, IN. - Dustin Wade Hess, 38, of Lanesville, IN passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Dustin was a member of Grace Tabernacle Church, Laconia, IN.

He is survived by his parents, Deborah & Ernie Hess; two brothers, Eahan Dakota Parrish Hess & Colin Farrell Hess; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private funeral services are being handle by Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Memorial gifts to Grace Tabernacle Church
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dustin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -