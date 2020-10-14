Dwain Gilbert
Clarksville - A funeral service for Dwain E. Gilbert, 67, of Clarksville, IN, will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Legacy Funeral Center with burial to follow at Pfrimmer's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Corydon. Visitation will be on Friday, October 16, from 4 PM - 8 PM and from 9 AM - 12 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Dwain passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Dwain was born on September 24, 1953 to the late John "Jack" and Judith Gilbert. Throughout his life, he was dedicated to his country. Dwain served honorably in the United States Marine Corp. from 1970 - 1974, and was then transferred into the Marine Corp Reserves.
He went on to work as a truck driver for Mayflower Company and then retired from Victory Packing Company as a forklift operator. In his free time, he also enjoyed riding motorcycles.
Most importantly though, Dwain's family was everything to him. He adored his time spent with his wife, children, and faithful pets, Little Bit and Sissy.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Nancy Gilbert; children, James "Jimmy" Blackburn (Renee), Michelle "Shelly" Cook, Annessa Jeffries (Michael), and Andy Judd; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, step-mother, Patty Gilbert; step-grandparents, Raymond and Elizabeth Haskell; siblings, Debbie Gilbert Engelman, Barbara Gilbert (Curtis), John Gilbert, Jr., Ray Gilbert, Charlene Jett (Jason), and Sheila Gregory; a special niece and nephew, Brittany Jett and Jeffrey Buck; and a host of other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
