Dwayne Wright



Dwayne Dirty Wayne Wright passed away Sunday June 28,2020.he leaves behind a host of friends and family that loved him dearly arrangements are handled by g c Williams 1935 W Broadway 502 7723123 Friday July 3,2020 visitation is at 1:00 funeral 2:00 he will be laid to rest at Louisville cemetery









