Dwayne Wright
Dwayne Wright

Dwayne Dirty Wayne Wright passed away Sunday June 28,2020.he leaves behind a host of friends and family that loved him dearly arrangements are handled by g c Williams 1935 W Broadway 502 7723123 Friday July 3,2020 visitation is at 1:00 funeral 2:00 he will be laid to rest at Louisville cemetery




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

