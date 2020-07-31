Dwight Antowon Lacey
Louisville - 29, passed away on July 29, 2020. He is survived by his son Isiah Lacey; parents, Dwight Lacey and Janice Clay; grandparents, Benetta Clay, Rev. Roscoe Clay, III (Bonnie); John and Sallie Clay; and sisters, Turquoise Clay, La'Shay Thornton, and Ashley Screetch. Services will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at Great Israel Baptist Church, 1509 Magazine Street with interment in Louisville Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street. www.ralfunerals.com