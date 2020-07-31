1/1
Dwight Antowon Lacey
Dwight Antowon Lacey

Louisville - 29, passed away on July 29, 2020. He is survived by his son Isiah Lacey; parents, Dwight Lacey and Janice Clay; grandparents, Benetta Clay, Rev. Roscoe Clay, III (Bonnie); John and Sallie Clay; and sisters, Turquoise Clay, La'Shay Thornton, and Ashley Screetch. Services will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at Great Israel Baptist Church, 1509 Magazine Street with interment in Louisville Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street. www.ralfunerals.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
11:00 AM
Great Israel Baptist Church
AUG
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Great Israel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
