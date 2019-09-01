|
|
Dwight Clay Williams
Louisville, KY - Dwight Clay Williams, 68, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
He was born on June 14, 1951 in Louisville, Kentucky to James and Dorothy (Thompson) Williams. Dwight loved fishing (especially with his brother Dean), hunting, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Dwight is survived by his daughter, Jennifer J. Michel, son, Donald Clay Carney, brother, Dean H. (Carolyn C. Bronger ) Williams, Sr., sister, Nikki (Russell ) Williams-Mansfield, brother, Craig L. Williams, sister, Lynnette (Garry, Sr) Williams-Cosby, sister, Renee (Nichole) Williams, grandson, Jordan Michel, grandson, Clay Carney, Jr., granddaughter, Myrical Carney.
Memorial Gathering and Celebration of Life will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy).
To leave a special message for the family, please visit
www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019