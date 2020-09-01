1/
Dwight D. Wrigley
Dwight D. Wrigley

Louisville - WRIGLEY, Dwight D., 58, of Louisville, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence.

He was born, January 13, 2020 in Louisville, KY, to Joseph and Marcia Wrigley. He graduated from Westport High School.

He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Wrigley

He is survived by his mother, Marcia Jackson Wrigley, his special friend Mary Bruenderman, and daughter Kimberly.

Services to celebrate Dwight's life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road, with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12-1 p.m. Thursday.

Expressions of sympathy are requested to; The Dream Factory of Louisville, memo: D. Wrigley / Red Open, Attention, David Crouch 9715 Lanesboro Way. Louisville, Ky 40222.

Please visit www archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
SEP
3
Service
01:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
5024269351
September 1, 2020
May you Rest In Peace a great friend for almost 50 years you are going to be missed I love you man. Mike Metcalf
Mike Metcalf
Friend
