Dwight D. Wrigley
Louisville - WRIGLEY, Dwight D., 58, of Louisville, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence.
He was born, January 13, 2020 in Louisville, KY, to Joseph and Marcia Wrigley. He graduated from Westport High School.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Wrigley
He is survived by his mother, Marcia Jackson Wrigley, his special friend Mary Bruenderman, and daughter Kimberly.
Services to celebrate Dwight's life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road, with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12-1 p.m. Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to; The Dream Factory of Louisville, memo: D. Wrigley / Red Open, Attention, David Crouch 9715 Lanesboro Way. Louisville, Ky 40222.
