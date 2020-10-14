Dwight Hoskins

Dwight HoskinsFern Creek - Dwight Samuel Hoskins, born in Broadhead, Kentucky, age 66; passed on from this life on October 12,2020. Dwight and Donita were married at Mill Springs in 1979 and celebrated over 40 years together. He was a devoted father to their children, Sean and Kelly, a loyal and doting grandfather to Sophia, Anna, Natalie, and Ethan, and excited great-grandfather to Beau Henry. Dwight is survived by his sisters Patsy, Birdie, and Charlene.He was known to all as "The Doc" or "Papa", but would answer to anyone who offered a good bourbon. "The Doc" aka "Papa" will continue to be remembered as a loving husband, a kind father, a stubborn yet affectionate grandfather, a supportive brother, a great teacher, mentor and coach, and truly a genuine friend. He never knew a stranger, and has given all of us a bright reflection of what it takes to be a great man.The oft shared Kindness Pledge with a touch of the Hoss:I pledge to myself on this day, to try to be kind in every way. To every person, big and small, I will help them if they fall. When you love yourself and others too, that is the best that you can do...make the day great, or not; the choice is up to you.~DocIn lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bishop Watterson High School (99 E Cooke Rd. Columbus, Ohio43214).Due to COVID-19 we ask that visitors wear face mask, pay your respects, and then exit. If you wish to congregate with others please do so outdoors,Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:30 am until 2:00 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with cremation to follow.