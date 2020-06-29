Dwight Wesley Gordon
Louisville - Dwight Wesley Gordon, 61 passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.
He was a wonderful father, grandfather and partner. He loved his family, his hobbies and friends.
Survivors include his partner Ronald Hale, son Cody Gordon, brother Robbie Gordon and Brian Moody, sisters Vicki Burk, Mickey "Sue" Knoll and Teresa Burton and one grandson Sterling Sanders.
Funeral service 11 AM Thursday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Wednesday.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.