Dylan Reid Jenkins
Louisville - Dylan Reid Jenkins, 29 passed suddenly on July 19, 2020. Dylan was a prolific, fearless activist for social justice, equality and peace. He spoke for the voiceless, stating "Silence is Not an Option". He impacted his friends, family and many others by his activism, friendship and wit.
As the family "Super Chef" his love and kindness manifested as delicious meals; his cooking led to his career. He enjoyed Mother Nature, hiking, nature, and the wildlife.
Dylan's passing has left many heartbroken; his absence a void in the lives of his parents, grandparents, his brother Cory, extensive family, and countless number of friends. As well as his three faithful and adored companions, Dexter, Meeko and Diesel.
On Saturday, July 25, 2020, an inurnment service will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Please meet at the Grinstead Drive entrance and adhere to current state and city mandates for social gatherings.
A celebration of Dylan's life, with family and friends, will be held in the evening. The information is available on social media.
In honor of Dylan, donations to Trans Lifeline are appreciated. https://www.translifeline.org/donate
"There is some good in this world, and it's worth fighting for" J.R.R. Tolkien