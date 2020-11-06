Dylan Ziegler Phillips



Dylan Ziegler Phillips, 40 was born on May 15, 1980 to Tracie Ziegler Phillips and Frederick (Rick) Norman Phillips. Dylan tried his best to take steps to change the course of his life but ultimately his drug use overcame him. We hope no one should ever have to write an obituary like this. Dylan died of an overdose on October 29, 2020. Dylan is predeceased by his mother Tracie. He is survived by his father Rick and his brother Glenn "Andrew" Phillips and his sisters Shannon Howard and Layla Phillips. Friends and family are welcome to attend a memorial on Sunday November 8th at 2:00 at Louisville Turners 3125 River Road, between Kingfish and Cox's Park, under the pavilion. Donations will be accepted to help pay for funeral expenses. Pictures and stories are welcome and masks and social distancing are expected.









