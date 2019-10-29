Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Eastern Star Baptist Church
2400 Howard St.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Eastern Star Baptist Church
2400 Howard St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dywaun Knox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dywaun L. Knox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dywaun L. Knox Obituary
Dywaun L. Knox

Louisville - 39, passed away on October 23, 2019. He is survived by his children Bella, Dylan, Dywaun Jr, and Peyton Knox; mother, George Ella Spurley; sisters, Michelle Spurley and Shenica Knox; brother, Terry Spurley; and fiancé, Whitney Knight. Services will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Eastern Star Baptist Church, 2400 Howard St., with visitation at 10 and funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dywaun's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
Download Now