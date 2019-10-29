|
|
Dywaun L. Knox
Louisville - 39, passed away on October 23, 2019. He is survived by his children Bella, Dylan, Dywaun Jr, and Peyton Knox; mother, George Ella Spurley; sisters, Michelle Spurley and Shenica Knox; brother, Terry Spurley; and fiancé, Whitney Knight. Services will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Eastern Star Baptist Church, 2400 Howard St., with visitation at 10 and funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019