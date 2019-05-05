Services
Herman Meyer & Son
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Herman Meyer & Son
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for E. Goldstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. Barry Goldstein


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
E. Barry Goldstein Obituary
E. Barry Goldstein

Louisville - E. Barry Goldstein, 79, died May 3, 2019 in West Bloomfield Township, MI.

Barry was born to Max and Louise Goldstein in Louisville, KY on January 14, 1940. He set aside his college education to serve in the US Army. During his lifetime, Barry and his wife owned B&N Shoes.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Nancy Miller Goldstein; his children Leah Goldstein McMillan (Rob) and Steve Goldstein (Kimalee); his "favorite granddaughter" Jenna and his "favorite grandson" Scott.

Visitation is Monday, May 6, 2019, at 12 noon, Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Ave. Funeral services begin at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment in Keneseth Israel Cemetery.

Memorials gift to Keneseth Israel Congregation, The or The .
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now