|
|
E. Barry Goldstein
Louisville - E. Barry Goldstein, 79, died May 3, 2019 in West Bloomfield Township, MI.
Barry was born to Max and Louise Goldstein in Louisville, KY on January 14, 1940. He set aside his college education to serve in the US Army. During his lifetime, Barry and his wife owned B&N Shoes.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Nancy Miller Goldstein; his children Leah Goldstein McMillan (Rob) and Steve Goldstein (Kimalee); his "favorite granddaughter" Jenna and his "favorite grandson" Scott.
Visitation is Monday, May 6, 2019, at 12 noon, Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Ave. Funeral services begin at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment in Keneseth Israel Cemetery.
Memorials gift to Keneseth Israel Congregation, The or The .
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019