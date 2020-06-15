E. Douglas Hamilton
Louisville - E. Douglas Hamilton, 69, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Doug was born on May 18, 1951 in Loretto, Kentucky. He proudly served the commmunity for nearly 50 years with the Louisville Division of Police, the United States Marshals Service, and Louisville Metro Government before his retirement in 2019.
Doug has said that his life didn't really begin until he had his children and he devoted himself entirely to them. As he would always say, "let the record reflect" that being a dad was "the best job ever." He is survived by his 3 children, Carol Ann Isbell (David,) Taylor (Jesse Yarbrough,) and Chris (Jess Jones.) and his two grandchildren, Henry and Sloan. Doug grew up without a lot of family so he made his own along the way, with special mention to his best friend, the late Lt. Colonel Gary Howard (Joann and family).
The service will be on Friday the 19th at Highlands Funeral Home and due to Covid-19 will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the American Red Cross or the American Heart Association.
Louisville - E. Douglas Hamilton, 69, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Doug was born on May 18, 1951 in Loretto, Kentucky. He proudly served the commmunity for nearly 50 years with the Louisville Division of Police, the United States Marshals Service, and Louisville Metro Government before his retirement in 2019.
Doug has said that his life didn't really begin until he had his children and he devoted himself entirely to them. As he would always say, "let the record reflect" that being a dad was "the best job ever." He is survived by his 3 children, Carol Ann Isbell (David,) Taylor (Jesse Yarbrough,) and Chris (Jess Jones.) and his two grandchildren, Henry and Sloan. Doug grew up without a lot of family so he made his own along the way, with special mention to his best friend, the late Lt. Colonel Gary Howard (Joann and family).
The service will be on Friday the 19th at Highlands Funeral Home and due to Covid-19 will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the American Red Cross or the American Heart Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.