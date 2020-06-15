E. Douglas Hamilton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
E. Douglas Hamilton

Louisville - E. Douglas Hamilton, 69, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Doug was born on May 18, 1951 in Loretto, Kentucky. He proudly served the commmunity for nearly 50 years with the Louisville Division of Police, the United States Marshals Service, and Louisville Metro Government before his retirement in 2019.

Doug has said that his life didn't really begin until he had his children and he devoted himself entirely to them. As he would always say, "let the record reflect" that being a dad was "the best job ever." He is survived by his 3 children, Carol Ann Isbell (David,) Taylor (Jesse Yarbrough,) and Chris (Jess Jones.) and his two grandchildren, Henry and Sloan. Doug grew up without a lot of family so he made his own along the way, with special mention to his best friend, the late Lt. Colonel Gary Howard (Joann and family).

The service will be on Friday the 19th at Highlands Funeral Home and due to Covid-19 will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the American Red Cross or the American Heart Association.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved