E. J. Mike
Louisville - E. J. Mike, 58, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
E.J. was born in Louisville on January 30, 1962, a son of the late Albert and Shirley Metry Mike.
He was a Radiologist Physician's Assistant for U of L, and previously worked as an X-Ray Technician at the U of L Hospital E.R. He also served as a former paramedic for both Jefferson and Oldham counties.
E.J. was an active member of St. Michael Orthodox Church, where in his teens was a member of the Midwest SOYO. He was a member of the Lebanese-American Country Club and played drums for many Lebanese weddings and dances.
Survivors include his twin daughters, Amira C. and Zaina A. Mike; siblings, Joey Mike (Carol), Mary Jean Ciresi (Garry) and David J. Mike (Shannon); two nephews, Joseph and Zachary Mike; two step-children, Austin Wenger and Chelsea Suarez; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Friday at St. Michael Orthodox Church, at the corner of Furman Blvd. and Hikes Lane. The funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. Friday. Entombment Saturday, 11 a.m. at Resthaven. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to St. Michael Orthodox Church, c/o the Camper's Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
. Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is caring for the family.