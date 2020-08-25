Dr. E. Mitchell Hendrix



Pensacola - Dr. E. Mitchell Hendrix, 72, of Pensacola, FL passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020, in Nashville, TN. Mitch was born in Louisville, KY on July 27, 1948 to Paul E. and Mary D. (Hoskins) Hendrix. He was a graduate of Bishop David High School and Bellarmine College in Louisville. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Louisville, which included an internship at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, TN. He was married to Penny (Pence) Hendrix for over 49 years and together they have one son, Ben.



Through his distinguished career as a clinical psychologist, Mitch served as Assistant Professor of Psychology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Clinical Director at Lifespring Mental Health Services in Jeffersonville, IN, Director of Psychological Services at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN, and Clinical Director at The Sheppard and Enoch Pratt Hospital in Baltimore, MD, before entering private practice in Pensacola, where he loved to fish, kayak, and sail.



Following his early retirement due to a stroke at age 50, Mitch's grace, dignity, and strength in the face of adversity inspired all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, P. Stephen Hendrix. He is survived by his wife Penny Hendrix of Pensacola, and son Ben and daughter-in-law Sarah (Sarmanian) Hendrix of Nashville. A memorial in his honor will be held in Louisville at a later date.









