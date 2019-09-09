Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Deer Park Baptist Church
1733 Bardstown Rd.
Earl B. Ray Obituary
Earl B. Ray

Louisville - Earl B. Ray, 95, passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2019. He is survived by children: David (Jean Peters), Linda, and Michael (Adriana) Ray; and grandsons, Andrew, Christopher and John. He was preceded in death by one month by his loving wife of 71 years, Wanda. Family and friends dearly miss them both.

Earl was devoted to his Lord, his church and his family. He was a career U.S. Postal Service worker, and a military veteran of WWII. He loved his hobbies of roller skating and country dancing - where he was often mistaken for a much younger man tripping the light fantastic.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm Thursday, Sept. 12, at Highlands Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at Deer Park Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Donations in his honor may be directed to Deer Park Baptist, 1733 Bardstown Rd., 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
