Earl Bishop Sr.
Earl Bishop, Sr.

Louisville - Entered into rest Wednesday, June 3rd.

He was retired from Naval Ordnance as a mechanic after 32 yrs. Mr. Bishop was a member Ridgewood Baptist Church and an avid bowler.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jewell.

Mr. Bishop is survived by his five sons, Earl "Tommy" Bishop, Jr. (Kimberly), Ron Bishop (Beverly), Stan Bishop (Barbara Embry), Alan Bishop (Charlene) and Jerry Bishop (Mary); grandsons, Ronnie, Jr., Wayne, Eric, Chris, Brad and Alex; granddaughter, Sarah, Amanda Hannah, Kelly and Kirslyn; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald Bishop (Peggy) and two sisters, Lucille and Doris.

His funeral will be on Monday at 12 noon at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2pm until 8pm






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
JUN
8
Funeral
12:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
5029339000
