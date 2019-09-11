|
Earl C. Stowers
Louisville - 91, transitioned from this life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
He was born in Louisville, KY on July 18, 1928 to the late Chester and Hazel Stowers.
He spent his career in the auto body repair business, working for several local automobile dealerships, before owning his own business from 1970-1998. After retirement, Earl spent countless hours in volunteer work for Baptist East Hospital, and his church (St. Matthews Baptist Church), where he and his wife have been members since 1973. He also enjoyed gardening, woodworking and spending time with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by two brothers, James and John.
Earl is survived by his wife of 68 years, Bonnie Jean Stowers, his two sons Mark (Sharon) and Steve (Kim), brother Louis and sister Jeannette, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, and Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Matthews Baptist Church, 3515 Grandview Avenue.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Matthews Baptist Church Reimagine Campaign.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019