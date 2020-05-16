Earl E. Booth
Louisville - Earl E. Booth, 93 of Louisville, passed away on Friday, May 15th, 2020.

He was retired from United Catalyst as a purchasing agent. He was a member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church and he loved gardening and watching baseball.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Booth and his son, Robert Booth.

He is survived by his daughters, Mary Jean Booth and Phyllis Jackson (George), his sons, David Booth (Cindy) and Dennis Booth (Rosemary), 5 grandchildren and three sisters, Margaret, Roberta and Loretta.

There will be private services and a private burial.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 3521 Goldsmith Ln, Louisville, KY 40220.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
