Earl Edward Paul
Fairdale - 91, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020.
He was a retired electrician and a member of Local 369.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Janice Underwood Paul; daughter, Debbie Paul Fielding; and sister, Marion Graves.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Larry Paul (Mary Jo); 7 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Earl's funeral service will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive, with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be held 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that expressions of sympathy be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020