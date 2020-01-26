Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Paul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Edward Paul

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Edward Paul Obituary
Earl Edward Paul

Fairdale - 91, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020.

He was a retired electrician and a member of Local 369.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Janice Underwood Paul; daughter, Debbie Paul Fielding; and sister, Marion Graves.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Larry Paul (Mary Jo); 7 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Earl's funeral service will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive, with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be held 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that expressions of sympathy be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -