Earl Elton Pfile
Louisville - 98 of Louisville, passed away April 5, 2019. He was the son of the late Glenn and Marie Pfile. Earl retired from General Electric after 40 years of employment. He served in the military for 2 years during WWII in the Pacific Theatre. Earl was a member of Highview Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife: Norma Pfile; his daughter: Ann Garrett; and his granddaughter: Jeannie Akridge.
Earl is survived by his children: Richard (Frankie) Pfile and JoAnne (Billy) Bell; his 4 grandchildren; and his 8 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 PM Wednesday, April 10, 2019 with visitation from 11-2 PM at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 8, 2019