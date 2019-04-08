Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Pfile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Elton Pfile

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Earl Elton Pfile Obituary
Earl Elton Pfile

Louisville - 98 of Louisville, passed away April 5, 2019. He was the son of the late Glenn and Marie Pfile. Earl retired from General Electric after 40 years of employment. He served in the military for 2 years during WWII in the Pacific Theatre. Earl was a member of Highview Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife: Norma Pfile; his daughter: Ann Garrett; and his granddaughter: Jeannie Akridge.

Earl is survived by his children: Richard (Frankie) Pfile and JoAnne (Billy) Bell; his 4 grandchildren; and his 8 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 PM Wednesday, April 10, 2019 with visitation from 11-2 PM at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now