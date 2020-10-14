1/1
Earl F. Greer Ii
1941 - 2020
Earl F. Greer II

Prospect -

Earl F. Greer, II, 79, of Louisville passed away on October 13, 2020 at Baptist Health.

He was born March 30, 1941 to the late Carl F. and Evelyn S. Greer. He was past president of Service Welding and Machine Company, past president of the Steel Tank Institute, and past president of Louisville Oil Men's Club. He was a past member of Audubon Country Club, and The Standard Country Club. Earl was a present member of Hunting Creek Country Club. He was a lifetime member of St. John's United Church of Christ where he served on the board for many years. Earl was in the Army Reserves for six years. He graduated from Eastern High School, Emory University in Atlanta, and did graduate work at the University of Louisville night school. He was an avid Jazz Pianist. He and his wife, Jane, traveled to many United States cities to attend concerts by Oscar Peterson, George Shearing, Modern Jazz Quartet, and Monty Alexander.

He loved boating on the Ohio River on his boat the Dear One, and he loved playing golf.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Kuehn Greer; brother, Carl F. Greer; two nieces and two nephews, and his beloved German Shepherd, Ginger.

Funeral Service will be held on 1pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln., with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3pm until 7pm on Friday at the funeral home.

Expression of Sympathy can be made to St. John's United Church of Christ (637 E. Market St. Louisville, KY 40202) or The Kentucky Humane Society (241 Steedly Dr. Louisville, KY 40214) or to a charity of your choice.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
OCT
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
