Earl Kempf
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Martyr Church
2931 Pindell Avenue
Earl John Kempf


1927 - 2019
Earl John Kempf Obituary
Earl John Kempf

Louisville - 92, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019

He was a retired employee of International Harvester, a Navy veteran of WWII, and a member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Theresa Wright Kempf; and his daughter, Sharie Ann Kempf.

He is survived by his sons, Michael J. Kempf (Cathy), and Earl J. Kempf (Donna); a sister, Mel Wise; grandchildren, Amy Cook (Jason), Tim Kempf (Ashley), Michael Kempf III (Kara) and Brad Kempf; and three great grandchildren.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a. m. Tuesday at St. Stephen Martyr Church, 2931 Pindell Avenue with burial in Calvary Cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis or Alzheimer's Society.

Embry-Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
