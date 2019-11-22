|
Earl John Kempf
Louisville - 92, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019
He was a retired employee of International Harvester, a Navy veteran of WWII, and a member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Theresa Wright Kempf; and his daughter, Sharie Ann Kempf.
He is survived by his sons, Michael J. Kempf (Cathy), and Earl J. Kempf (Donna); a sister, Mel Wise; grandchildren, Amy Cook (Jason), Tim Kempf (Ashley), Michael Kempf III (Kara) and Brad Kempf; and three great grandchildren.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a. m. Tuesday at St. Stephen Martyr Church, 2931 Pindell Avenue with burial in Calvary Cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis or Alzheimer's Society.
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019