Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Naville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Joseph Naville Sr.

Add a Memory
Earl Joseph Naville Sr. Obituary
Earl Joseph Naville, Sr.

Navilleton - Earl Joseph Naville, Sr., 91, of Navilleton, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019.Earl is survived by his second wife, Bonnie C. (Kruer) Huber-Naville; 11 children; 42 grandchildren; and 52 great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 11AM to 6PM on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany. Funeral Mass: 11AM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Mary's Navilleton

Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial Contributions: . To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now