|
|
Earl Joseph Naville, Sr.
Navilleton - Earl Joseph Naville, Sr., 91, of Navilleton, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019.Earl is survived by his second wife, Bonnie C. (Kruer) Huber-Naville; 11 children; 42 grandchildren; and 52 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 11AM to 6PM on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany. Funeral Mass: 11AM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Mary's Navilleton
Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial Contributions: . To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019