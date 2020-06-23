Dr. Earl Joseph Schlegel Sr., DMD



Louisville - 1932-2020



Dr. Earl Joseph Schlegel Sr, 87, passed away on April 17, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born October 4, 1932 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late William C. and Effie Mae (Renfro) Schlegel.



Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth B. Schlegel and brother William C. Schlegel, Jr.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Murphy Schlegel; children, Tracy Pomeroy (Larry), Susan Jacobs, Amy Melcher (Jeff), and Earl Joseph Schlegel Jr (Virginia); and grandchildren, Thompson (Bethany) Grant, Taylor Grant, Ashton Jacobs, William Jacobs, Bennett Jacobs, Layne Schrader, Hunter Schrader and Cannon Schlegel.



Dr. Schlegel graduated from St. Xavier High School in Louisville and received his undergraduate degree as part of the 1954 Pioneer Class of Bellarmine College. After graduating from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry, he established a successful dental practice in Jeffersontown Kentucky.



He was an ardent collector of antiques, including furniture, clocks, music boxes, WWII Armaments and Hudson Automobiles. He was a member of the Kentucky Dental Association, the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors (president 1963), The Hudson Car Club, Knights of Columbus, Bellarmine Alumni Association and Saint Louis-Bertrand Catholic Church.



A memorial service to celebrate the life of Earl J. Schlegel, DMD will be announced at a later date.



Memorials in the form of contributions may be made to Bellarmine University, 2201 Newburg Road, Louisville, Ky. 40205









