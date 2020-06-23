Dr. Earl Joseph Schlegel Sr. DMD
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Earl Joseph Schlegel Sr., DMD

Louisville - 1932-2020

Dr. Earl Joseph Schlegel Sr, 87, passed away on April 17, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born October 4, 1932 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late William C. and Effie Mae (Renfro) Schlegel.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth B. Schlegel and brother William C. Schlegel, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Murphy Schlegel; children, Tracy Pomeroy (Larry), Susan Jacobs, Amy Melcher (Jeff), and Earl Joseph Schlegel Jr (Virginia); and grandchildren, Thompson (Bethany) Grant, Taylor Grant, Ashton Jacobs, William Jacobs, Bennett Jacobs, Layne Schrader, Hunter Schrader and Cannon Schlegel.

Dr. Schlegel graduated from St. Xavier High School in Louisville and received his undergraduate degree as part of the 1954 Pioneer Class of Bellarmine College. After graduating from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry, he established a successful dental practice in Jeffersontown Kentucky.

He was an ardent collector of antiques, including furniture, clocks, music boxes, WWII Armaments and Hudson Automobiles. He was a member of the Kentucky Dental Association, the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors (president 1963), The Hudson Car Club, Knights of Columbus, Bellarmine Alumni Association and Saint Louis-Bertrand Catholic Church.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Earl J. Schlegel, DMD will be announced at a later date.

Memorials in the form of contributions may be made to Bellarmine University, 2201 Newburg Road, Louisville, Ky. 40205





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved