|
|
Earl Q. Blevins, Jr.
Bainbridge Island, WA - 10-12-51 to 6-19-19
Earl was born and raised in Louisville, KY, the oldest of six children. Earl moved to the Pacific Northwest in 1981. He met his wife Linda in Seattle and they married in 1985. His biggest and best accomplishment was his two children Morgan and Quentin. The family will be hosting a celebration of life in Earl's honor at his home on Bainbridge Island, WA, on July 10th. To see the full obituary go to https://www.lindefuneralservice.com/listings.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019