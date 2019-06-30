Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
at his home
Bainbridge Island, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Blevins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Q. Blevins Jr.


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Q. Blevins Jr. Obituary
Earl Q. Blevins, Jr.

Bainbridge Island, WA - 10-12-51 to 6-19-19

Earl was born and raised in Louisville, KY, the oldest of six children. Earl moved to the Pacific Northwest in 1981. He met his wife Linda in Seattle and they married in 1985. His biggest and best accomplishment was his two children Morgan and Quentin. The family will be hosting a celebration of life in Earl's honor at his home on Bainbridge Island, WA, on July 10th. To see the full obituary go to https://www.lindefuneralservice.com/listings.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.