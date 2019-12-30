|
Earl Ray Probus
Louisville - Went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 29, 2019 surrounded by family. Earl Ray was a faithful member of Ormsby Heights Baptist Church for over 50 years. He was baptized in a small creek off Hanging Rock Road in Leitchfield more than 70 years ago. He was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He volunteered for the Louisville Metro Police Department for over 30 years after retiring from LG&E having worked there for over 39 years. He also worked as a master carver for the Event Company and traveled throughout the United States. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and would go every chance he got. In 1936, at age 3, he rode a horse with his mother several miles to deliver a baby girl named Jo Ann who became his childhood sweetheart and later his wife of 64 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Probus (Dennison); parents, Oscar and Myrtle Probus; brothers, Jim Probus and Gene Probus; sister, Lucille Blakley; and son-in-law, Frank McClain.
He is survived by a son, Dennis Probus (Becky); and a daughter, Kathy McClain; grandchildren, Justin Probus (Shelly), Sean Hall (Heather), Whitney Leathers (Colin), Jason Epperson (Christine), Carrie Sullivan (David), and Robert McClain (Sarah); great-grandchildren, Lydia, Layna, Lynden, Anniston, Denver, Hunter, Emily, Olivia, Spencer, Brandon, Siearra, Kendrick, Jase, Malorie, Natalie, Wesley, Furious, Ethan, Kieron, Hunter, and Kendall; two great-great grandchildren, Xavier and Winona; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Cash; and a brother, Charlie Probus (Pat).
His funeral will be on Friday at 10am at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Hanging Rock Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3pm until 8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019