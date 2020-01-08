Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM



Earl "Bert" Wheatley

Earl "Bert" Wheatley Obituary
Earl "Bert" Wheatley

Louisville - Earl "Bert" Wheatley, 85 passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

Survivors include his wife the former Theresa Ann Siewert, devoted children Lynn Augustine, Cindy Monks, Maura Fleig and Chris Wheatley, siblings James Wheatley, Barbara Patton and Kenneth Wheatley, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 3 to 8 PM Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
