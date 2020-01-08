|
Earl "Bert" Wheatley
Louisville - Earl "Bert" Wheatley, 85 passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
Survivors include his wife the former Theresa Ann Siewert, devoted children Lynn Augustine, Cindy Monks, Maura Fleig and Chris Wheatley, siblings James Wheatley, Barbara Patton and Kenneth Wheatley, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 3 to 8 PM Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020