Earl William Vandiver, III



Clarkson - Jan. 18, 1975 - Aug. 7, 2020



Earl W Vandiver III of Clarkson, KY, passed away August 7, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family, after a courageous, year-long battle with cancer. Although no services are scheduled at this time, there may be a celebration of his life memorial in the future.



Born on January 18, 1975, Earl was a beloved son to parents, Dorothy and Earl Vandiver, II, of Jeffersonville, IN, and preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy. Survived by his wife -Tammy, his daughter - Emmalena, his father - Earl, his sisters - Rachel and Jessica, and his brother Larry.



Earl graduated with a bachelor's degree from I.U. Bloomington and a master's degree from U of L before choosing a career as a Master Welder and Pipefitter in Louisville, KY. He was an avid gardener who loved the outdoors and spending time with his family, music and reading. He also loved giving back to the community and was generous with his time and pipefitting skills as a former volunteer with a local homeless organization, Exit 0. Earl was a kind and gentle soul who brought joy and laughter to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.









