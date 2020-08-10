1/
Earl William Vandiver Iii
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl William Vandiver, III

Clarkson - Jan. 18, 1975 - Aug. 7, 2020

Earl W Vandiver III of Clarkson, KY, passed away August 7, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family, after a courageous, year-long battle with cancer. Although no services are scheduled at this time, there may be a celebration of his life memorial in the future.

Born on January 18, 1975, Earl was a beloved son to parents, Dorothy and Earl Vandiver, II, of Jeffersonville, IN, and preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy. Survived by his wife -Tammy, his daughter - Emmalena, his father - Earl, his sisters - Rachel and Jessica, and his brother Larry.

Earl graduated with a bachelor's degree from I.U. Bloomington and a master's degree from U of L before choosing a career as a Master Welder and Pipefitter in Louisville, KY. He was an avid gardener who loved the outdoors and spending time with his family, music and reading. He also loved giving back to the community and was generous with his time and pipefitting skills as a former volunteer with a local homeless organization, Exit 0. Earl was a kind and gentle soul who brought joy and laughter to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
115 West Main Street
Clarkson, KY 42726
(270) 242-2171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved