Earlean Nedine McKinney
Prospect - Earlean Nadine Sneegas McKinney, 79, of Prospect, Kentucky, passed away on August 16, 2019.
Earlean was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on August 21, 1939. She was married to Samuel Branch McKinney, Jr. for 43 years. Earlean was president of the Goshen Republican Women's Club from 1987 to 1989 and a precinct clerk during countless elections in Oldham County. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution-John Marshall Chapter. She was actively involved in the St. John United Methodist Church Choir and the Silver Notes Senior Chorus. She enjoyed bowling and spending time with friends and family.
Earlean is survived by her children, Samuel McKinney, III of Louisville; Alison Collins (Doug) of Louisville; and Marcella Quinn (Mike Yarborough) of Plano, Texas; three grandchildren, Hunter Collins and Christopher Collins of Louisville and Katy Quinn of Plano; her sisters, Elva Jane Lively of Ocala, Florida, and Elda Lee Boucher of Bakersfield, California; eight nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends.
Earlean is preceded in death by her husband, Sam Jr.; her parents, Clarence Earl Sneegas and Ruby Elise Paul; and her brothers, Larry Gene Sneegas and Paul William Sneegas.
Memorial donations may be given to Hosparus Health of Louisville.
Visitation will occur at St. John United Methodist Church in Prospect, Kentucky from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday August 20, 2019 followed by a funeral service at 11.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 19, 2019