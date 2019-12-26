Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Resources
More Obituaries for Earlene Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earlene Batliner Montgomery

Add a Memory
Earlene Batliner Montgomery Obituary
Earlene Batliner Montgomery

Louisville - Earlene Batliner Montgomery, 88, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was a retired Registered Nurse and worked for the Kentucky Commissioner for Handicapped Children for 23 years, where she served as Director of Clinical Services. She graduated from St. Anthony's School of Nursing and received her Bachelor Degree from Loyola University of Chicago.

She was born on October 7, 1931 in Floyds Knobs, Indiana to the late Bernard and Irene Kruer Batliner. She is preceded in death by her husband, James J. "Jack" Montgomery, Jr.; sister, Gladys Cooper; sisters, Bernice Hill and Bernard Batliner, Jr; and brother in-law, Harold Hunter.

Earlene is survived by her siblings, Joseph (Jean) Batliner, James (Jean) Batliner, Mary Hunter, and Judy (John) Jacobi; and sister in-law, Bonnie Batliner.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany, Indiana). Additional visitation will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on Tuesday at the funeral home. Her Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with burial to follow at Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville, Kentucky.

The family requests that contributions in Earlene's memory be made to St. Bernadette Catholic Church.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now