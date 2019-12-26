|
Earlene Batliner Montgomery
Louisville - Earlene Batliner Montgomery, 88, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was a retired Registered Nurse and worked for the Kentucky Commissioner for Handicapped Children for 23 years, where she served as Director of Clinical Services. She graduated from St. Anthony's School of Nursing and received her Bachelor Degree from Loyola University of Chicago.
She was born on October 7, 1931 in Floyds Knobs, Indiana to the late Bernard and Irene Kruer Batliner. She is preceded in death by her husband, James J. "Jack" Montgomery, Jr.; sister, Gladys Cooper; sisters, Bernice Hill and Bernard Batliner, Jr; and brother in-law, Harold Hunter.
Earlene is survived by her siblings, Joseph (Jean) Batliner, James (Jean) Batliner, Mary Hunter, and Judy (John) Jacobi; and sister in-law, Bonnie Batliner.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany, Indiana). Additional visitation will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on Tuesday at the funeral home. Her Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with burial to follow at Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
The family requests that contributions in Earlene's memory be made to St. Bernadette Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019