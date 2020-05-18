Earline Mae Bishop
Earline Mae Bishop

Earline Mae Bishop, 91 of Louisville, KY passed May 14,2020. She leaves behind 4 children, a sister, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Arrangements are at AD Porter & Sons Funeral Home May 19th at 1pm.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
