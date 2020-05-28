Eartha Watts
Louisville - 65, passed away May 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son Carroll Edward Watts, Jr.
Survivors include her husband; Carroll Watts, Sr, her children; Montrell, Shawn and Alesha Watts, 14 siblings; 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; her mother-in-law; Willie Frances Watts and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral: 11 am Tuesday at G. C. Williams Funeral Home, burial: Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation: 10-11 am Tueday.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.