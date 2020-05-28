Eartha Watts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eartha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eartha Watts

Louisville - 65, passed away May 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son Carroll Edward Watts, Jr.

Survivors include her husband; Carroll Watts, Sr, her children; Montrell, Shawn and Alesha Watts, 14 siblings; 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; her mother-in-law; Willie Frances Watts and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral: 11 am Tuesday at G. C. Williams Funeral Home, burial: Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation: 10-11 am Tueday.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Funeral
11:00 AM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved