Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ebony Hopson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ebony L. Hopson


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ebony L. Hopson Obituary
Ebony L. Hopson

Louisville - 40, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019.

She is survived by her parents, DeCora Samuels and Charlie Hopson; son, Gary Silver Jr., sisters Stacey Hopson, Stefanie Hopson Moss (Anthony);

aunts, Emma L. Humphrey and Emma Peeples; uncle, Ivy Hopson, a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Saturday, August 17, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ebony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now