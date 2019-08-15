|
Ebony L. Hopson
Louisville - 40, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019.
She is survived by her parents, DeCora Samuels and Charlie Hopson; son, Gary Silver Jr., sisters Stacey Hopson, Stefanie Hopson Moss (Anthony);
aunts, Emma L. Humphrey and Emma Peeples; uncle, Ivy Hopson, a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Saturday, August 17, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019